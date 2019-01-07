The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/7/18

Today is Day 17 of the partial government shutdown and President Trump is not budging on his demand to pay for a border wall … But he’s now considering bypassing Congress to get it built by declaring a National emergency.

A Florida stripper has been arrested for allegedly making threat to shoot up a strip club. She was charged this week with written threat to kill or injure and arrested at home.

United Airlines is banning emotional support animals on long flights. Starting today, emotional support animals won’t be allowed on United flights longer than eight hours. The airline says it’s putting in the ban after what it calls an increase in on-board incidents with the animals.

Kevin Spacey is due in court in Massachusetts today for arraignment in his sexual assault case. The actor is accused of groping an 18-year-old busboy at a restaurant in Nantucket in 2016.

Rubber match, Alabama and Clemson face off again tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Crimson Tide and Tigers have met in the title game twice in the past three seasons, with each winning once.