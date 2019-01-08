The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/8/19

Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is sworn in as the 46th governor today at 11.

One of his first acts as governor may be to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel for his department’s handling of the Parkland Mass shooting. However, DeSantis says selecting the proper replacement who will do the job right is really the greatest challenge.

Tonight the President will address the nation on the situation at the southern border. 850 WFTL will carry the President’s address to the nation live at 9:00 tonight.

The White House says the IRS will send out tax refunds despite the government shutdown that’s now in its 18th day. During past shutdowns, the IRS accepted tax returns, but didn’t send out refunds until after the government was funded again.

Accused face-biting double murderer Austin Harrouff went before the new judge yesterday where a potential trial date and a possible change of venue were both discussed. Harrouff’s attorney raised the possibility of not being able to find a fair jury in Martin County. The judge set the scheduling hearing on Feb. 6.

Clemson rolled past Alabama to become the new king of college football with a 44-16 win in last night’s National Championship Game.