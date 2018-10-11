The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/11/18

Michael is a tropical storm, and is still bringing strong and possibly dangerous winds and rain. The storm made landfall yesterday along Florida’s Panhandle as a Category Four with 155-mile an hour winds just two miles per hour shy of a Cat 5. The death toll stands at two.

A Rockland County man is accused of building bombs with plans to set them off on Election Day. Federal officials arrested Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan after police spent yesterday afternoon raiding his home where they found a 200 pound bomb in the basement.

President Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Kanye West at the White House today. Earlier this week, Trump said he is thrilled to have him visit and called him a “terrific guy.” The President said West has expressed gratitude to him for an decrease in African-American unemployment.

Trick or treating could land teens behind bars in one Virginia town. In Chesapeake, anyone older than 12 caught trick- or- treating is subject to a fine and/or six months behind bars.

