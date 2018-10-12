One of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. is now just a post-tropical low as it moves over the Atlantic ocean.

The death toll from Hurricane Michael has risen to seven. Among the dead include an 11-year-old child who was killed by an iron canopy that blew off by the wind.

Rapper Kanye West doesn’t have a filter, even in the White House. West unleashed a tirade about a host of issues during his meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, and dropped a few obscenities along the way.

The person who bought a Banksy painting only to watch the artist shred it as the final gavel came down is going through with the purchase. Auction house Sotheby’s confirmed that the person who bought “Girl With Balloon” for one-point-four million dollars last week is going ahead with the purchase. The painting has a new title, “Love is in the Bin.”

The Dolphins battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Fins have dropped consecutive games to the Patriots and Bengals and are now 3-and-2 on the season.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/12/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.