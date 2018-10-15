The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/15/18

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit the Florida Panhandle and Georgia today for a close look at the devastation from Hurricane Michael. The president and First Lady are scheduled to arrive at Eglin Air Force Base around 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

Dozens of people are unaccounted for five days after hurricane Michael swept across the South. The official death toll from the storm is 18, but that number is expected to rise.

President Trump says there will be “severe punishment” if Saudi Arabia is behind the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Today marks the start of stone crab season, and many are worried that red tide may have wiped out the harvest in the traps. Early indications are that there will be fewer crabs available this summer.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed the first flu-related pediatric death in the state this season. An unvaccinated child died after testing positive for influenza B.

Health officials say that the child had no known underlying medical conditions.

The Dolphins beat the Bears and Miami moves to 4-and-2 on the season.

