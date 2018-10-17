The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/17/18

The Red Tide strikes again. Indian River County beach access points will be closed today because of red tide. County officials say they are working closely with the Indian River County Department of Health to assess conditions. There have been reports of dead fish and “mild respiratory irritation.”

The Florida death toll from Hurricane Michael is now believed to be at least 19 and six residents are still missing. At least ten more people died in Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia for a total count of 29.

The me-souix movement is getting nastier. President Trump’s feud with Senator Elizabeth Warren is escalating with the Massachusetts Democrat called Trump “creepy” on Twitter after he said he personally wants to administer a DNA test to determine her claim of Native American ancestry.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now bigger than ever. After no one matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing, the next chance to win is now Friday…and the jackpot is nearly a billion dollars.

