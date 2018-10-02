The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/2/18

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is confirming that red tide has made its way over to the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast which is extremely rare. The FWC says red tide is present within the coastal waters of Palm Beach County with highest concentrations at the Jupiter inlet. The FWC may reopen the beaches Wednesday.

The Wellington Polo mogul serving 16 years for DUI manslaughter has run out of appeals.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of Wellington Polo Club founder John Goodman.

President Trump says he doesn’t want to discuss any “Plan-B” for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Speaking at the White House yesterday, Trump said he has an open mind on the FBI investigation of Kavanaugh’s background.

The Justice Department going forward with banning bump stocks one year after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

There’s a report out that Netflix is going to let viewers decide how some shows end.

