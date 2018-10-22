The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/22/18

A man is dead after a multi-county police chase ended in an apparent suicide in Martin County. He was believed to be a high risk sex offender.

The midterm election isn’t until November 6th, but many Floridians can start casting ballots today. Early voters in Palm Beach County can start casting their ballots starting Oct. 22 until Nov. 4th ahead of the upcoming Nov. 6 election. All 14 locations in Palm Beach County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Go to our website for all the information on early voting.

Verizon is issuing an apology to Hurricane Michael victims in Florida who still don’t have service. As a result, customers will receive three months of free service in nine Northwest Florida counties to compensate for the lack of service. The company is back to about 70-percent of capacity and the Panama City area has about more than half of cell service restored.

More than $2-billion will be up for grabs this week in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries. There was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That means Wednesday’s drawing is expected to reach at least $620-million. And that’ll be a day after the Mega Millions is offering a world-record jackpot of $1.6 billion-dollars.