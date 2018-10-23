The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/23/18

Red tide isn’t going anywhere – on the Treasure Coast beaches.

All beaches in Indian River County and north St. Lucie County are still closed because of red tide.

St. Lucie County officials announced all county beaches on North Hutchinson Island, including those at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Avalon State Park, are closed.

Vice President Joe Biden in Florida yesterday to campaign for Senator Bill Nelson and Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Biden called the upcoming midterms a battle for the soul of America. This afternoon, he and Senator Nelson will make a stop in downtown Orlando.

President Trump continues to blame Democrats for the caravan of 7-14,000 Central American migrants heading towards the US-Mexico border. President Trump is calling the caravan- a “national emergency” and vows to protect our border.

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing could make you rich. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a record $1.6 billion. Taking the cash option would net you a cool $904-million.

Tomorrow night’s Powerball drawing offers another chance to win big. The jackpot is $620-million, with a cash option of $354-million.