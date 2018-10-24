The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/24/18

Talk about an October surprise on the day of the final debate for Florida Governor Republican Ron Desantis says his Democratic opponent Mayor Andrew Gillum for governor lied about allegedly receiving free tickets to the Broadway play Hamilton from an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a developer wanting to do business with Tallahassee.

City commissioners in Stuart have unanimously agreed to apply for a Brightline station and have suggested three potential locations. All three are near the Martin County Courthouse complex and within 500 feet of each other.

Someone in South Carolina has about a billion reasons to celebrate after buying the winning Mega Millions ticket

The Red Sox are drawing first blood in the Fall Classic. They beat the Dodgers 8-4 in Game One of the World Series at Fenway Park.