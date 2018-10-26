The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/26/18

Investigators say their manhunt for the person who sent devices to top Democrats is focusing on South Florida.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s bomb squad and K-9 units are helping FBI agents look for clues at a U.S. Postal Service mail facility in Opa-Locka.

A child is the sole survivor of a fiery Ferrari crash that killed two others last night on South Flagler Drive. Officials say the white Ferrari was speeding hit a tree and caught fire with three people inside the car at the time of the crash.

The 7th annual Delray Witches Bike Ride event will have almost 200 people riding on homemade broomsticks along the four-mile route this weekend. The money raised will go toward the Achievement Center for Children and Families.

The World Series is switching coasts. The Fall Classic moves from Boston to Los Angeles as the Dodgers host the Red Sox in Game Three tonight.

The Dodgers haven’t won the World Series since 1988. The Red Sox are trying for their fourth title since 2004.