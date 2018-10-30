The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/30/18

The accused South Florida mail-bomber remains jailed in Miami. In federal court yesterday, attorneys for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc were granted more time to prepare a bond request, which prosecutors say they’ll oppose. Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Sayoc had a list of more than 100 possible targets.

The first victims of Saturday’s Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest today. Funerals will continue the rest of the week. President Trump and First Lady Melania will also be in the city today. The shooting left eleven people dead inside the Tree of Life Synagogue.

You will still have to “fall back” this weekend even though The “Sunshine Protection Act” was passed to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Florida. The bill passed the Florida Legislature and was signed by Gov. Rick Scott seven months ago but the measure cannot take effect unless Congress changes federal law to allow it. So fall back on Saturday night.

The Dolphins are gearing up for their AFC East showdown with the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami slipped to 4-and-4 on the season, now two games behind the Patriots in the division. New York is 3-and-5.