The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/31/18 Happy Halloween

As Election Day approaches, President Trump is making two stops in Florida this week, the first one tonight in the Fort Myers area. The Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, are expected to be at the rally and then Trump will also be joined by DeSantis at a rally in Pensacola on Saturday night.

The widow of one of Whitey Bulger’s victims in Miami is getting what she calls a Halloween treat. The Boston crime boss was found dead yesterday in a West Virginia prison where he was serving life for 11 murders. He was never tried for killing Miami’s John Callahan over 35 years ago, though, and while Mary Callahan says Bulger got what he deserved, she says she’ll never get closure now.

A Palm Beach County deputy was injured after a shooting yesterday afternoon, near Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail. Deputy Alvaro Palacio, was patrolling in the area of when he saw what appeared to be a suspicious man in the area. The deputy confronted the individual, a scuffle ensued and both men were injured.

A file found on his computer is giving investigators a look into how long Cesar Sayoc was planning his nationwide bombing campaign. Investigators found a file titled ‘Debbie W’ that was created in July and appears to reference Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.