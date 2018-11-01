The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/1/18

As the mid-terms approach a lot of college students are eligible to vote the first time but can’t mail their ballot, because they don’t know how to buy a stamp. Statewide, the number of early voters is already higher than four years ago. Most of those early voters in South Florida are doing so by mail, and more Republicans are voting early than Democrats.

President Trump says he may send even thousands more active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexican border. Five thousand troops are already set to be deployed by week’s end. Talking with reporters at the White House yesterday, Trump said the number could go up to 10-to-15 thousand.

Accused synagogue shooter Robert Bowers is heading back to court today after being charged with 44 criminal counts, up from 29 previous counts. The new federal indictment includes charges for religious hate crimes, firearms and causing injury to police officers. Bowers faces arraignment today in federal court in Pittsburgh.

Prison officials say the men who killed former Boston mobster Whitey Bulger, tried to cut out his tongue…that’s what happens to snitches. Apparently he died a violent death.