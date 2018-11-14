The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/14/18

Late last night, Palm Beach County’s vote recount hit a big road bump when the counting machines broke down and overheated. Mechanics were flown in to repair the machines but Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections says she cannot finish in time.

Tomorrow is still the deadline for Palm Beach County to finish recounting votes. The recount of votes in Miami-Dade County is finished easily beating tomorrow’s deadline The recount in neighboring Broward County didn’t get started until late yesterday morning, but Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes expressed confidence it would finish in time.

Northern California’s Camp Fire is now blamed for at least 48 deaths. Six more bodies were found yesterday in the mountain town of Paradise. It is the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. So far, there have been two fatalities in the Southern California Woolsey Fire, bringing the total number of dead from wildfires in the past week to 50.

Yet another nutty squirrel story this time with a Royal flair…

Princes Charles is a huge fan of the red squirrels that live around his Birkhall estate in Scotland. So much so, he lets them into the house to run around and eat nuts from the pockets of jackets he leaves out for them. He’s even given them names. Today is Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.