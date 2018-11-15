The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/15/18

Today is the big day. The recount deadline is 3:00 pm and Republican Rick Scott will recuse himself from certifying the results.

Broward County elections officials say they are done well ahead of today’s 3 p.m. deadline. But in Palm Beach County, the counting ended last night with no word as to when it would resume or how many ballots remain to be tabulated.

The Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who was assigned to Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of a shooting that left 17 people dead is being called a coward. Meeting in Sunrise yesterday, members of the commission investigating the massacre reviewed video and photos that showed Scot Peterson failed to enter a school building and confront the shooter. Peterson is scheduled to testify before the commission today.

Michael Avenatti is denying charges of domestic violence after LAPD detectives arrested him yesterday. Avenatti is free on 50-thousand dollars bail.

Florida’s Space Coast is gearing up for the first daytime rocket launch in more than six months. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center at 3:46 p.m. Eastern time. It will carry a communications satellite into orbit for the Middle Eastern nation of Qatar. Air Force forecasters are predicting a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions.