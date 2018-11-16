The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/16/18



Florida wakes up with a new Governor Elect Republican Ron DeSantis wins the race and picked up a single vote in the machine recount.

However the Secretary of State has ordered hand recounts of over and under votes in Florida’s U.S. Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races.

Palm Beach, Broward and Hillsborough counties all missed the deadline to submit their machine recount totals to Tallahassee. Broward finished counting on time but missed the deadline to submit the results by two minutes and the recount would have given Governor Scott several hundred more votes in his race for Senate.

President Donald Trump appears to be headed to Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach next Tuesday evening and may stay longer than initially planned.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Trump is expected to arrive at 5:15 p.m. and could be leaving around 9 p.m. Monday.

Parents looking to hear from the school resource officer who stood down during the Parkland school shooting are upset .

Broward County SRO Scott Peterson did not appear yesterday before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission.

The Butte County Sheriff says the death toll in the deadliest wildfire in state history is now 63. Police also updated the list of unaccounted for people to 631, a huge increase of the 130 announced Wednesday.

The Dolphins will not be in action this weekend as they enjoy their bye week.