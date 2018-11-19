The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/19/18

Brenda Snipes submitted her letter of resignation last night. Snipes came under fire after her office lost more than two-thousand ballots during last week’s machine recount. And Broward’s machine recount numbers were turned in two minutes too late to be included in the statewide totals. It is not clear when Snipes will officially leave office.

The results are not yet official, but it looks like Fort Lauderdale attorney Nikki Friedis about to become the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida. A manual recount boosted her lead over Republican Matt Caldwell to nearly seven-thousand votes in the race for agriculture commissioner. Caldwell’s campaign has yet to concede.

A cruise ship death is now being investigated as a possible murder. The FBI taking the lead in the case after ship returned to Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

Joey Logano made a late charge to win the Ford ECOBoost 400 in Homestand and capture the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup. It was Logano’s first Cup championship in his sixth season with Team Penske. He won only one race last year