The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/21/18

President Trump wakes up at Mar-a-Lago this morning and he says he thinks the stock market is fine and does not believe we are heading toward a recession. The Dow dropped over 550 points and erased all gains for the year. Trump said he wishes the fed interest rate were lower and that is his main concern.

One of the top law enforcement officers involved in the Parkland school shooting is stepping down, no it is not Sheriff Scott Israel. Broward County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jan Jordan announced her resignation yesterday for her handling of the Parkland mass shooting. She was in command the day of the deadly shooting, but an investigative committee found she failed to take charge.

A new development in the domestic violence accusations against Michael Avenatti. His live-in actress girlfriend requested a restraining order against the attorney accusing him of dragging her across the apartment and throwing her into the hallway in a t-shirt and underwear.

Tennis legend Venus Williams reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit with the family of an elderly man killed in a crash in Palm Beach Gardens last year.

Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods takes on Phil Mickelson in The Match on Friday…the winner gets 9 million bucks.