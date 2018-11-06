The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/6/18

Democrat Andrew Gillum has a chance to make history today. The Tallahassee Mayor could become the state’s first black governor if he beats Republican Ron DeSantis. There are several other races, though, that affect South Florida, including four congressional races. There are also ballot initiatives in Miami, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The Department of Justice has sent a team to watch over the election in Palm Beach County. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is in 35 jurisdictions in 19 states. Palm Beach, Pinellas and DeSoto were selected in Florida, but the DOJ is not saying exactly why.

The man accused of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to high-profile Democrats, CNN, and others makes his first appearance in New York federal court this morning. Fifty-six-year-old Cesar Sayoc was extradited from Miami yesterday.

A Palm Beach County man is now taking responsibility for his wife’s death after their sailboat sank in the Atlantic. 41-year-old Lewis Bennett of Delray Beach pleaded guilty yesterday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Isabella Hellmann who vanished after their boat sank in the Caribbean.

Amazon HQ2 may be housed in two separate cities, probably no Miami though. Looks more like New York and Virginia.