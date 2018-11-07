The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/7/18

Ron DeSantis is Florida’s next governor.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum’s concession makes Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis the winner.

Florida’s Republican Governor Rick Scott is on his way to the U.S. Senate. Scott defeated three-term Democratic Senator Bill Nelson by fewer than 40-thousand votes, out of more than eight-million cast. The win is Scott’s third straight statewide victory, following his two wins for the governor’s office.

Florida voters passed 12 of the 13 amendments. The lone amendment that didn’t pass was amendment one with A “no” vote opposed exempting the portion of assessed home values from property taxes other than school taxes, keeping the maximum homestead exemption at $50,000.

With the passage of amendment four,1.5 million felons will be eligible to vote once they complete their sentences excluding sex offenders and murderers.

A dead man has been elected to the Nevada state assembly. Famed brothel owner Dennis Hof was running as a “Trump Republican” when he unexpectedly died last month following a party for his 72nd birthday. It was too late to remove his name from the ballot, so the county clerk’s office posted notices at all the polling places alerting voters that the candidate was dead. Hof beat his Democratic opponent Tuesday by a 70-percent vote. The board of county commissioners will replace Hof with another member of his party.