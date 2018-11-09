The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/9/18

Former Florida Governor and Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott is calling for fairness and transparency in what he says could be rampant voter fraud in the state’s midterm elections.

A former Marine with a troubled history is identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar. Ventura County police say they had encounters with Ian Long, but could never do anything about his apparent mental health issues.

Democrats seem to think that the future of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is uncertain. California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff says he has a duty to make sure the probe continues, unimpeded.

The largest cruise ship in the world is heading to its permanent home in South Florida today. Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas made its first U.S. stop at Brevard County’s Port Canaveral Thursday morning. The ship is nearly 12-hundred feet long, and holds almost nine-thousand passengers and crew. It leaves Port Canaveral today to head to its permanent home in Miami.