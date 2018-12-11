The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/11/18

A female Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an overnight crash near Royal Palm Beach and the area of Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7 is still shutdown.
The injured deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is not known.

———–
Election issues continue to plague Florida over a month after Election Day. The Department of State says over 66-hundred ballots were not counted because they were delivered to state election offices too late. The election has already been certified.

———-

A big meeting at the White House today between the President and top Democrats to discuss a possible government shutdown or an agreement to fund a border wall.

————
NASA is offering to show NBA superstar Steph Curry evidence that men really have landed and walked on the moon. Apparently the basketball star is doubtful.

