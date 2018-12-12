The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/12/18

The mystery continues as to how a young woman ended up lying in the middle of I-95 in Pompano Beach run over by three cars. Family members of the victim Jennifer St. Clair say she was on a first date last Thursday night with a man she met a man online. On their way home from a Delray Beach restaurant, they believe St. Clair fell off the back of the man’s motorcycle and he took off.

The family is calling on the motorcyclist to come forward and turn himself in.

France’s interior minister is confirming that three people are dead and 12 others hurt in a shooting near a Christmas market in Strasbourg. The suspected shooter is still on the run, but authorities know who he is.

President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, will find out today how much time he’ll do behind bars. Sentencing guidelines call for four to five years and despite his lawyers’ calls for leniency, federal prosecutors say Cohen deserves a stiff sentence because he lied.

Great white sharks are heading for South Florida. An ocean research organization received pings from two off the coast and another one on the way. One of the sharks is an over 12-footer named Katherine that is currently north of Jupiter and heading south.