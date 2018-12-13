The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/13/18

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission voted 13-1 yesterday in favor of arming teachers.

Federal health officials say fentanyl has overtaken heroin as America’s deadliest drug and the deadline to buy or make changes in health insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace or Obamacare is almost here.

Ellen DeGeneres might be retiring in two years. She revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she is considering ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show when her contract is up in 2020.