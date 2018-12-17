The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/17/18

A tragic story of death by dad. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says a father had no choice but to shoot and kill his own son during a fight with his younger brother. Investigators said 30 yr Joseph Maloney, had his brother in a choke hold with a knife against his neck when the father shot him. Maloney was set to appear in court next month to face charges in a fatal DUI crash from May 2015.

Health care for millions of Americans hangs in the balance following a ruling by a Texas judge state that Obamacare is unconstitutional with out the mandate. Florida has the most Obamacare enrollments for coverage in 2019. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows just under a million Florida residents have enrolled as of December 8th. Many for the first time. Enrollment ended at midnight Saturday.

Two branches of the biggest order of Catholic priests are expected to release the names of priests accused of sexually abusing minors today. And Former FBI Director James Comey will be back on Capitol Hill today to testify before Republican lawmakers.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray is the new Miss Universe. The 24-year-old received the coveted title during last night’s pageant, which was held in Thailand. The competition included women from over 90 countries, and the first-ever transgender contestant Miss Spain.