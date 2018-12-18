The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/18/18

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will be sentenced today for lying to the FBI about contacts with a top Russian official during the presidential transition…he is likely not to receive any prison time thanks to his cooperation.

Deputies and school officials can claim victory in a legal battle with Parkland students. Fifteen Stoneman Douglas High School students sued the Broward District and the sheriff’s office for failing to protect them in February’s deadly shooting. A judge ruled last week that the district and sheriff’s office have no constitutional duty to protect the students. She ruled that because students are not wards of the state, like prisoners deputies are not duty-bound to protect them from third parties.

Two rocket launches are scheduled for today. Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand for a SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral shortly after 9 a.m. Eastern. The rocket will carry an Air Force GPS satellite into orbit. Less than an hour after the SpaceX launch, there will be a Blue Origin launch from West Texas. It’ll carry NASA payloads into space.

CBS’s board of directors says former CEO Les Moonves will not get a golden parachute. An investigation by the board found that there was cause for Mooves’ firing, including his “willful and material malfeasance” and breaking company policies. Moonves stood to get 120-million-dollars in severance pay after being forced out in September.