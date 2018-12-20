The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/20/18

A storm system is poised to disrupt holiday travel for millions on the East Coast and bring dangerous conditions to Florida today. Forecasters are warning the thunderstorms could impact conditions and air travel from Jacksonville to Miami.

The Senate voted to approve a short-term spending bill to avoid a partial government shutdown until February 8th. But it still needs approval from the House and President who wants funding for his wall.

A resentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning at the St. Lucie County Courthouse for 25-year-old Tyler Hadley who is accused of brutally murdering his parents with a claw hammer when he was just 17.

Someone in Texas put a large sign that read “Fake News” outside the Holocaust Museum in San Antonio.