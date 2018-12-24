The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/24/18

With no deal to end the government shutdown… the Senate is now closed until at least Thursday with no date set for a vote to re-open the government.

Senate leaders saying no bill will come to a vote without the President’s public commitment to sign it.

The First Lady and 12 year-old Barron were in town at Mar-a-Lago on Friday and left Sunday for the holidays. Closures along A-1-A on Palm Beach are lifted.

Defense Secretary James Mattis…will be show the door at the White House by January first…two months earlier than planned but not before signing orders to withdraw 2000 US Troops from Syria.

Meanwhile President Trump is selecting Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan as his acting Defense Secretary.

Broward County is taking what one Stoneman Douglas parent calls a step in the right direction.

As of right now, deputies ‘may’ confront an active shooter, but starting January Fourth, deputies will be required to confront an active shooter.