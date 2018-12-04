The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/4/18

Former President George H.W. Bush’s body lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were among the masses who paid their respects to the Former President.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will attend the funeral service planned for 11 tomorrow morning at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. No mail tomorrow due to the day of mourning.

As the search for a missing South Florida woman continues, a body has turned up in Costa Rica.
Dogs found the body of the 36 year old Hallandale Beach woman, partially buried and covered with plastic bags, on an Airbnb property.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins are the three finalists for the 84th

