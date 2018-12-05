The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/5/18



Today is a National day of mourning and while the post office, federal offices, the stock exchange and most banks are closed, school is in session. Former President George HW Bush will be remembered today by all living presidents. Former President George W. Bush will eulogize his father during a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral today.

We will carry it live her on 850 WFTL

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn will be sentenced later this month for his role in the Russia meddling probe but Mueller is recommending no jail time due to his cooperation with the probe.

Officials in Costa Rica announced yesterday that the human remains found this week are those of 36 year old Carla Stefaniak, who went missing last week. She appears to have beaten and stabbed to death.

The PGA of America will be moving its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens to Frisco, Texas.The organization has been based in Palm Beach Gardens for over 50 years.