The News You Need To Know In A Minute 12/7/18

President Trump extended holiday cheer to relatives of Parkland, Florida high school shooting victims this first holiday season without their loved ones.

At a Hanukkah celebration at the White House last night…President Trump welcomed Andrew Pollack. He lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow in the Valentine’s Day massacre…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office will reveal new details in the Russia probe today. This is the deadline for Mueller’s office to explain to the court why it accused President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, of lying to investigators and breaking his cooperation deal.

Just days after the announcement that he would be hosting the Academy Awards – actor and comedian Kevin Hart has withdrawn from Hollywood’s biggest night. The decision coming after outcry over some anti-gay jokes and tweets he made in the past

The Dolphins hope to play the spoiler when they host the New England Patriots this Sunday. The Pats have a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win.