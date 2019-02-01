The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/1/19

The brutal cold that’s been freezing more than two-thirds of the people in America is blamed for at least eleven deaths.

President Trump does not have much confidence in bipartisan talks over a border wall and likely plans to move forward with the wall even if lawmakers don’t approve it. Trump called the negotiations “a waste of time.”

Lawmakers are trying to hammer out a deal on border security to avoid another partial government shutdown in February.

Governor DeSantis is looking to get rid of Common Core educational standards.

Under his executive order, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will develop an alternative to make sure students learn the skills they’ll need to be a success.

El Chapo’s lawyer claims his client is the ultimate scapegoat of the Sinaloa cartel. Defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman called accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman a “fall guy” in his closing argument yesterday before jurors.

Sunday is a huge day for two reasons…it’s Bill’s birthday and….and the Puppy Bowl to air just before Super Bowl 53 and the fur will be flying.

The Super Bowl of course features the LA Rams and Bill’s beloved Patriots.