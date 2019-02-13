The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/13/19

All eyes this morning on whether the President will approve a Congressional deal to keep the government running.
————
Members of the Health Committee in the Florida House are approving a bill that will allow medical marijuana patients to smoke their medication instead of using extracts.
——–
A reward is increasing to 6-grand in the effort to find a 12-year-old monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo on Monday morning.The zoo announced Tuesday it’ll match a $3,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and safe return of Kali. West Palm Beach Police now say Kali has been found.
———-
Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is likely headed to a U.S. Supermax prison for the rest of life after a jury found him guilty on all counts yesterday in New York.
———-
The Westminster Kennel Show has named it’s new top dog…a wire-haired Fox Terrier named King. Wire-hairs are the Patriots of the dog show…they have won 15 times.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

US charges ex-Air Force officer with spying for Iran Rare African Black Leopard Photographed 1st Time In 100 Years Orlando State Attorney Releases “Shoot Review” of Pulse Nightclub Massacre NASA Calling Lost Mars Rover One More Time Palm Beach Zoo: Kali is Home! Artist Erects Temple of Time to Honor Parkland Victims
Comments