The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/14/19

Happy Valentine’s Day. Today is also the one year aniversary of the devastating mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a petition to form a grand jury to investigate the shooting that left 17 people dead. DeSantis said the purpose of the grand jury will be to identify and hold those accountable for the shooting and suggest measures to prevent future tragedies.

The House or Senate could vote on the budget deal today. The bipartisan compromise would avert another partial shutdown as one quarter of the federal government runs out of money at week’s end.

Amazing photos have been taken of a rare African black leopard in Kenya…for the first time in a century.