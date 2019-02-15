The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/15/19

President Trump is planning to sign the veto-proof budget bill that will keep the federal government open in the Rose Garden at 10 a.m. Eastern time today.

President Trump is expected to arrive at PBIA today to spend the President’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago… road closures on Southern and A-1-A are already in place. Trump will also speak at FIU in Miami regarding the unrest in Venezuela and the ills of socialism on Monday.
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claims justice officials discussed whether the Vice President and Cabinet could push for the removal of President Trump from office under the 25th Amendment. Vice President Mike Pence calls the claim ridiculous.

Amazon broke up with the Big Apple on Valentine’s day…..announcing that it was scrapping its plans to build a second headquarters in Queens largly due to complaints from Rep. Alexandrai Ocasio Cortez over $3 billion in tax breaks.

