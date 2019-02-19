The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/19/19

President Donald Trump spoke at Florida International University Monday about the crisis in Venezuela.

Trump put further pressure on Venezuela’s current dictator Nicolas Maduro to leave the country after the United States recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Interim President last month.

——-

Fifty dogs were rescued after they were found neglected and living in dirty conditions inside a Palm Beach Gardens home where a man was found dead yesterday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check and found the man’s body and that’s when they discovered a dead puppy inside, along with the dozens of neglected dogs.

The dogs are now safe at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

——–

More than a dozen people had to be rescued from a Sea World gondola ride over Mission Bay in San Diego. It took a couple of hours, but they are ok.

———

Chicago police want to talk with “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett again. But Smollett says talk to my attorneys.

———

16 states ranging from Hawaii to New York are now suing President Trump over his emergency declaration to fund the border wall. California is leading the lawsuit.