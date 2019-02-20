The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/20/19

Airlines are already canceling more than a thousand flights as a winter storm promises to cause problems across much of the country. Eight flights have been canceled from PBIA. Some airlines are allowing passengers in affected areas to change their itinerary without fees.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a request to Donald Trump via Twitter asking the President to place the headquarters for the Space Force at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Two people are facing charges in a human trafficking sex ring in multiple counties in Florida. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says

The suspects are accused of keeping several women at massage parlors to work as prostitutes and dozens of “Johns” will be arrested for participating in the sex ring.

The federal judge in the case against longtime Trump associate Roger Stone scheduled a hearing for tomorrow to potentially revoke his bond after he posted a controversial Instagram photo of the Federal judge hearing his case.

Police in Florida are looking for the vandals who defaced an iconic statue modeled after the famous kissing couple photo taken in New York City’s Times Square at the end of World War Two. They spray-painted #metoo on the leg.