The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/21/19

Fired Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja’s trial begins with jury selection today.

Raja is charged with manslaughter for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones, and one of Raja’s defenses will be the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is now facing charges that he lied about being the victim of a bias attack last month. Chicago Police say they hope Smollett will surrender before he is scheduled to appear in court later today. Just days ago, authorities in Chicago insisted that Empire actor Jussie Smollett was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack. Today, he’s facing felony charges for filing a false police report.

Roger Stone’s former residence in Fort Lauderdale is now up for rent. A “for rent” sign has been posted outside of the Fort Lauderdale property, but he might not even need the smaller apartment because the federal judge in his case may throw him in jail today for posting a controversial Instagram photo of her.

The first Israeli spacecraft made to land on the moon will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida tonight. A successful mission would make Israel the fourth country to get a spacecraft to the moon, behind the United States, Russia and China. Launch is set for 8:45 tonight.