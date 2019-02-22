The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/22/19

Roger Stone is waking up in his own bed in Broward country rather than in a jail cell. Instead of revoking his bond a federal judge in Washington, DC yesterday imposed a full gag order on him. Stone had been under a partial gag order when he posted an Instagram picture of the judge with an image of crosshairs above her head. Stone apologized, but the judge said the apology “rings quite hollow.”

———

A Los Angeles activist is calling for a boycott of the show “Empire” if Jussie Smollett isn’t fired immediately.

Smollett showed up on the set of Empire yesterday after appearing in court, asked the cast to believe him and even shot a few scenes.

———–

Florida lawmakers are set to approve a new medical marijuana law in the first week of the legislative session next month.

Under the new law, patients would be allowed to smoke marijuana rather than using oils.

———

The hits just keep on coming for the El Chapo clan.

The sons of convicted drug lord El Chapo are facing drug trafficking charges in the U.S.