The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/26/19

The jury is finally seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, Nouman Raja accused of killing of Corey Jones in 2015. The six-member jury panel consists of four men and two women. The attorneys are set to make their opening statements to jurors this morning

R. Kelly is still receiving a lot of support from fans despite facing multiple charges of sexual abuse. Before he was released from the Cook County jail last night, dozens of campaigns showed up on GoFundMe to help pay for his one-million-dollar bond. The campaigns have since been removed from the crowdfunding platform. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally ran over his wife in Loxahatchee and dragged her 300 feet. She’s being treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center for serious injuries and the sheriff’s office believes alcohol impairment played a role in the incident.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding their second summit in Hanoi this week. They’re expected to spend a lot of time talking about denuking North Korea and lifting sanctions. When they met in Singapore last June, Trump and Kim signed an agreement promising to work toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. The talks in Vietnam on Wednesday and Thursday will pick up where that agreement left off.