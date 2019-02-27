The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/27/19

President Trump getting set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but he’s also busy Tweeting about his longtime personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, ahead of Cohen’s public testimony to Congress today. Cohen was disbarred yesterday.

Yesterday was a big day in court for the family of slain church drummer Corey Jones who was gunned down by former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja. The jury finally heard opening arguments in Raja’s manslaughter trial and also heard from several witnesses and audio recorded during the event.

A couple flipping a house in Orlando flipped out when they found what could be a Medal of Honor from the Civil War. The name listed on the medal is Mark Wood. After some research, the couple said they found he was awarded the distinguished medal for attempting to block Confederate soldiers by destroying railways in the South.

