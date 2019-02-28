The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/28/19

The FBI is investigating a shooting at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach last night by a double amputee in a wheelchair.
59-year-old Larry Lay Bon pulled out a small handgun and opened fire inside the ER grazing one person and hitting a doctor in the neck trying who was trying to subdue him.
The doctor will be ok and the suspect is in custody.
President Trump leaves Vietnam with no signed deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Michael Cohen testifying yesterday on the Hill says years of blind loyalty to Donald Trump have cost him deeply. In a lengthy House hearing yesterday, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer called Trump a conman, a cheat and a racist. Cohen today meets behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee.
Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is being investigated by the Florida Bar over his tweet Tuesday that appeared to threaten President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

