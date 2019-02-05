The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/5/18

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address on capitol Hill tonight. A week behind schedule because of the partial government shutdown.

Fathers of three of the victims from the Parkland shooting last year will be guests at tonight’s State of the Union.

We will carry the State of the Union and rebuttal live here on 850 WFTL, but first join us at Aaron’s Table and wine bar in Jupiter for our State of the Union watch party from 7-9.

——–

The jury in the trial against accused drug lord El Chapo is entering a second day of deliberations. The 12 jurors finished up their first day of deliberations yesterday after just a few hours.

———-

The Miami Dolphins named Brian Flores as their new head coach. The Dolphins, have been waiting to hire Flores but had to wait for the New England Patriots season to be over before they could officially sign New England’s defensive play caller.

Super Bowl 53 is in the history book, now the NFL is turning toward next year’s big game to be held right here in South Florida in 2020.

The NFL is now looking ahead to its 100th season and Super Bowl 54 to be played at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in North Miami.