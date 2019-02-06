The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/6/19

In the annual State of the Union address last night President Trump urged an end to “ridiculous, partisan investigations.”

Trump also vowed to bring an end to “foolish wars.” Trump added, “We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad.”

————

When you go to vote in Palm Beach County for President in 2020, you will be doing so on brand new voting machines. The Palm Beach County Commission voted last night

to spend 15 million dollars to upgrade the voting system.

———

A North Texas man is dead following an explosion involving a vape pen. The Fort Worth resident died last week. He is believed to be the second person in America to die from an exploding vape pen after a Florida man was killed last year.

——-

Former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a case management hearing in the 2015 shooting of Corey Jones on Interstate 95. scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m Raja is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed, as well as attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

———–

The Oscars will officially be hostless for the first time in 30 years. Brian Shook has the details