The News You Need To Know In A Minute 2/7/19

Police pursuit up I-95 in Palm Beach County ends in Riviera Beach. Two suspects in custody.

A Martin County judge set the trial date of 22-year-old accused murderer and face-biter Austin Harrouff for Nov. 4, and could last three weeks. Harrouff is charged with first-degree murder, as well as attempted first-degree murder.

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes on the nomination of William Barr as attorney general today. The Republican-led panel is expected to move Barr to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. Barr was attorney general in the George H.W. Bush administration.

Virginia’s Attorney General made a shocking confession admitting he too wore blackface in the past – days after a racist photo surfaced – involving Governor Ralph Northam. Meanwhile – Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is denying sexual assault allegations. If all three democrats leave office – the job of Governor will go to the state’s republican House Speaker Kirk Cox.

A mysterious piece of religious debris has washed up on a Broward Beach…is the large barnacle covered wooden cross a sign from God?