The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/12/19

Today is municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The polls open at 7 a.m. and a light, 18% voter turnout is expected. Go to our website 850wftl.com for more information about what and who are on the ballot.
——-

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is against impeaching President Trump – even while the democrat controlled House mounts a new wave of investigations into the President and his administration.
——

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is facing charges for smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach. McGregor is facing charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. He was released from jail a few hours later after posting a $12,500 bond.

——
Broward County’s sheriff wants changes to a controversial program.
Sheriff Gregory Tony, yesterday, said improvements are needed in the Promise program, which allows students to avoid jail time for minor offenses.
——-

Milwaukee is hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The DNC selected the Wisconsin city over Houston and Miami. Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin to Trump in 2016…and she never campaigned there.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Actresses Accused Of Paying To Get Kids In Schools Parent Jailed For Bringing Gun to Bear Lakes Middle School Idenified Airlines in 15 Countries Ground Boeing 737 Max 8, Not U.S. Carlson: Iraqis Are ‘Semi-literate Primitive Monkeys’ Man Who Posted Pelican Attack on Facebook Will Face Charges Speaker Pelosi and AOC Disagree on Impeaching Trump
Comments