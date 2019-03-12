The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/12/19

Today is municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The polls open at 7 a.m. and a light, 18% voter turnout is expected. Go to our website 850wftl.com for more information about what and who are on the ballot.

——-

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is against impeaching President Trump – even while the democrat controlled House mounts a new wave of investigations into the President and his administration.

——

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is facing charges for smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach. McGregor is facing charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief. He was released from jail a few hours later after posting a $12,500 bond.

——

Broward County’s sheriff wants changes to a controversial program.

Sheriff Gregory Tony, yesterday, said improvements are needed in the Promise program, which allows students to avoid jail time for minor offenses.

——-

Milwaukee is hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The DNC selected the Wisconsin city over Houston and Miami. Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin to Trump in 2016…and she never campaigned there.