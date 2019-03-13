The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/13/19

Tuesday was municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Here are some of the results for the big races.

Keith James is the new Mayor of West Palm Beach beating fellow commissioner Paula Ryan.

James barely averted a runoff by taking 50.3% of the vote.

—–

The race for Riviera Beach Mayor has been moved to a run off to take place on March 26th between Thomas Masters and Ronnie Felder.

——-

Voters there have decided to change the city of Lake Worth’s name to Lake Worth Beach in a very close race.

———

Actress Felicity Huffman is out of jail after being charged as part of a massive college admissions bribery scheme.

The “Desperate Housewives” star was granted 250-thousand-dollars bond when she appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday. Huffman was among nearly 50 people arrested in the scheme. Actress Lori Loughlin was also charged, as were wealthy CEOs, two SAT or ACT exam administrators, and nine coaches at elite schools. Loughlin is set to appear in court today.

And while the finale of the Bachelor was a snooze fest with no engagement, it was also revealed that Hannah Brown, from the University of Alabama is the new Bachelorette. She is my daughter’s sorority sister.