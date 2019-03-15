The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/15/19

49 killed in mass shootings in New Zealand at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers and it was all live-streamed on Facebook .. Four people are in custody and were not on any watch list.

———

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin’s daughters reportedly are leaving the University of Southern California before facing possible expulsion. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are accused of paying half-a-million dollars to have their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, admitted as recruits for the crew team at USC, despite never participating in the sport.

——–

Commissioner and attorney Keith James proclaims he is the new Mayor of West Palm Beach beating fellow commissioner Paula Ryan…but there may be a recount.Recount or not, newly elected James will join Jen and Bill in studio THIS morning at 9 to talk about his future plans for West Palm Beach.

——-

Inspired by the Parkland students’ Never Again movement, kids around the world plan to skip school today to demand action on climate change. Students are expected to protest as part of the #FridaysForFuture movement.