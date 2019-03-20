The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/20/19

Will New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft accept a deal from Palm Beach County prosecutors to get prostitution charges against him dropped?

——–

The Florida Senate is considering a bill that would punish dog owners who abandon or restrain their animals during a hurricane.

——–

Nouman Raja, the former Palm Beach Gardens police officer who was previously found guilty of manslaughter while armed with a firearm and attempted first degree murder in the 2015 killing of Corey Jones, filed a motion for a new trial on Monday with the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts. Raja faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 25.

——–

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who played 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and never won a Super Bowl, will be back in action for Super Bowl Fifty four in Miami to recruit 10,000 volunteers to work during the week leading up to the big game. If you want to become part of the Super Bowl experience and be a Super Bowl ambassador, visit the Super Bowl Host Committee’s website.

——-

Game shows for 200 Alex…

The television show “Jeopardy!” is seeking contestants from South Florida. A special online contestant test will be made available for residents on March 27th. Those who pass will then go to an in-person audition in West Palm Beach. Registration for the online test is already open at Jeopardy.com.